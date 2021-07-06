Banbury woman, 42, pleads guilty to assaulting a man and causing him actual bodily harm - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Tina Rachel Manning, aka Tina Rachel Baylis, 42, of Ferriston, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting the man in Banbury on November 22, 2020. Manning was ordered to undertake rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £85.

The following cases have also been heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Sarah Jane Dowling, 42, of Portland Road, Milcombe pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Vauxhall Meriva in Oxford Road, Banbury on April 12. She had 103 microgram of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Dowling was banned from driving for two years, fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £85 court costs.

Darren Rance, 39, aka Darren Durrant-Rance of Ruscote Avenue, Banbury was fined £738 for driving while disqualified in a Range Rover on February 23 on the A4095 near Chesterton. He was fined a further £738 for driving without insurance on the same occasion. Rance pleaded guilty. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £148 and £85 prosecution costs. His licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

Paul McCormack, 45, of Hart Walk, Upper Heyford pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the A4260 at Hopcrofts Holt on November 2, 2020. McCormack was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Rebecca Ann Nuttall, 30, of no fixed abode, was sent to prison for 12 weeks for harassment by breaching a restraining order. Magistrates imposed the custodial sentence because the offence was so serious and because of Nuttall’s previous record of offending. She pleaded guilty. Nuttall was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Ryan Graham Darren Kilby, 35, of Cherwell Bank, Lower Heyford admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work without a reasonable excuse. Magistrates added seven hours’ unpaid work to his original requirement. He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.

Wyaid Mahmood, 35, of Edward Street, Banbury was fined a total of £1,320 for driving without insurance in Cherwell Road, Banbury on January 23 and in Daventry Road on January 25. Mahmood’s driving record was endorsed with eight points and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £132 with court costs of £90 on the first charge. He was banned from driving for nine months on the second charge.

Abdul Madood Armani, 29, of Herrick Road, Birmingham was sent to prison for 16 weeks for driving on the M40 at Banbury on February 1 while disqualified. He pleaded guilty. He was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128. Armani also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same occasion. There was no separate penalty for this offence. However Armani was sentenced to two weeks imprisonment – to run concurrently – for wilfully obstructing a police officer on the same day. He pleaded guilty to this offence. Magistrates imposed the custodial sentence because the offence was so serious, because of Armani’s flagrant disregard for court orders and because the offence was aggravated by his record of offending.

Jack Terrance Patrick Murphy, 29, of Lidsey Road, Banbury admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions on April 11 and April 18 and failing to provide a reasonable excuse in the requisite time period. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay costs of £60.