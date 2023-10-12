News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Banbury wellbeing centre holds awareness event for World Mental Health Day

A newly opened Banbury wellbeing centre held an awareness event to celebrate World Mental Health Day.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Keystone Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub celebrated its first World Mental Health Day on Tuesday (October 10) by inviting members of the public to find out about the centre’s services.

Based in Castle Quay, the centre’s goal is to provide care and support to people experiencing mental health problems in an easily accessible location.

Debbie Walton, associate director of adult mental health in Oxfordshire, said: “The Keystone hubs are open every day for people to call in to get support for their mental health.

Most Popular
Staff at the Keystone Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub spread awareness of the centre's services to the public on World Mental Health Day.Staff at the Keystone Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub spread awareness of the centre's services to the public on World Mental Health Day.
Staff at the Keystone Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub spread awareness of the centre's services to the public on World Mental Health Day.

“For people experiencing long term mental health conditions, like a physical health condition, they may have good days and poorer days, and the level of care and support they need will vary.”

The hub is home to a Primary Care Mental Health Team, including mental health professionals from the NHS, the third sector, and people who have experienced mental health challenges themselves.

David Naidoo, the team manager at the Banbury hub, said: “The hub team is made up of mental health professionals, people with lived experience of their won mental health challenges and third sector organisations. It means we will help patients to have easy access to the care and treatment they need.”

The hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm by appointment and open for public call-ins between 10am to 2pm.

Contact 01865 904872 or visit the hubs website at [email protected] to make an appointment.

Related topics:BanburyOxfordshireNHS