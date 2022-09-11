Banbury welcomes King Charles III in a ceremony of proclamation outside the Town Hall

The proclamation of the accession of King Charles III is read out by Sir Tony Baldry

Several hundred people turned up at Bridge Street for the historic occasion which was led by Banbury High Steward, Sir Tony Baldry.

The local reading of the Proclamation of Accession was the official announcement that King Charles lll is our new Sovereign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the public joined councillors and civic dignitaries including Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, the Town Mayor, Cllr Jayne Strangwood, town and district councillors and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Maurice Humphris for the event.

Sir Tony Baldry, High Steward of Banbury, leads a rousing chorus of Three Cheers for the King

The Banbury reading followed Saturday’s first official reading of the proclamation at St James’s Palace in London, which was televised for the first time.

In his introduction, Sir Tony said: “Through the centuries, the British Crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession and this ceremony here today marks the formal proclamation to the people of Banbury of the beginning of the reign of our new King.”

“The Accession Council met yesterday at St James’s Palace to first broadcast the proclamation. The Accession Council also made an order requiring the proclamation to be read locally and it is my humble duty to do that today.”

The proclamation said: “Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

Sir Tony Baldry, Victoria Prentis MP and local dignitaries join in three cheers for King Charles III

"We therefore, the lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons together with other members of her late Majesty’s privy council and representatives of the realms and territories, alderman, citizens of London and others, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and happy Liege Lord.

“Charles III, by the grace of god of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territory, King, head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us.”

The crowd joined in a rousing rendition of God Save the King and Sir Tony led three cheers for our new Sovereign.