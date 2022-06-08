Banbury volunteer presented with Platinum Champions award in the company of royalty

Avis Gallager was awarded the volunteer award at The Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5 with VIP guests including HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and HRH The Prince of Wales.

A Banbury volunteer has been presented with Platinum Champions award in the company of royalty.

The Platinum Champions Awards are a national, official Jubilee project launched by Royal Voluntary Service and its president, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, in honour of the charity’s Patron, the Queen, and the example she has set in her 70 years of service.

With over 40 years of volunteering under her belt, Avis impressed the judges in her role as a Royal Voluntary Service Coordinator for Cornhill Companions, supporting over 40 volunteers who help 200 members, as well as supporting five people herself.

During lockdown, her support was vital to members of Cornhill Companions. To help older people – many who were isolating – to avoid feeling lonely, she co-ordinated virtual social events and sent cream teas to their homes during the festive period.

Avis said: “Volunteering is my passion, I do it because I love it and because I want to support people in my community.

"It was an honour, and a wonderful surprise, to be presented with a Platinum Champions Award at such a special event.

"Donating your time to others is rewarding enough in itself, but I feel very humbled and grateful to be recognised as a Platinum Champion.”

At the event, hosted at The Oval in London, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and HRH The Prince of Wales presented deserving Platinum Champions volunteers with their awards, a specially designed pin and certificate.

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall said: “The Platinum Champions Awards, launched by Royal Voluntary Service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, have given us the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable contribution of all volunteers, who truly are the backbone of our country.

“Congratulations to all our Platinum Champions – and my heartfelt thanks to you and to the millions of volunteers across the UK who give their time and talents so generously.”

Avis was selected as a Platinum Champion from 522 people who were nominated for the awards in the south east (and over 3,000 nationally) for their dedication to volunteering.

Nationally, Avis joined a line-up of 490 volunteers who were hand-picked by a judging panel presided over by The Duchess of Cornwall, and crowned Platinum Champions.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “It has been an honour to run the Platinum Champion Awards with our president, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall.

"Every Platinum Champion is doing something unique in their community, but all were chosen because of the immeasurable difference they’ve made to the lives of others. I can’t commend them enough.

“All of the Platinum Champions are heroes in my eyes and it was wonderful to meet and thank some of them in person. The Big Jubilee Lunch really was the perfect way to come together and celebrate their extraordinary voluntary service.”