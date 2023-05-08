Banbury villages have celebrated King Charles III's Coronation in true community style.

Residents of villages around the district pulled out all the stops to provide food, drink, entertainment and a chance to get together to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III.

In Hook Norton hundreds turned out to enjoy food together in the High Street while in Adderbury, visitors to the Party in the Park made the most of one of the warmest days so far this year.

Patients and staff at Katharine House Hospice enjoyed the Coronation celebrations with a tea party, including delicious homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones - all topped off with some Buck’s Fizz.

A KHH stall at the Party in the Park shared news about the hospice and the benefits of volunteering and signed entrants up for the forthcoming fundraiser, the Moonlight Walk on May 20.

In Middleton Cheney children enjoyed a Coronation trail and villagers admired special brightly coloured knitted and crochet decorations on their church, the post box and lamp posts – all with a Royal theme.

In Bloxham the residents of Chipperfield Park Road held a street party complete with delicious dishes, tasty sandwiches and cakes with bunting all around.

Today (Monday) villagers in North Newington were treated to a wonderful afternoon tea to celebrate the Coronation, in a specially decorated marquee. Around 100 residents enjoyed a sparkling toast along with sandwiches, scones, cup-cakes tea and a beautiful Union Jack cake. The event was provided and organised by the Village Improvement Group.

To submit photos of your community event, email jpg images to [email protected]

