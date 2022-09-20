Banbury, villages and north Oxfordshire pay tribute to the late Queen in flowers, flags and song

The floral tribute laid to mark the death of HM the Queen on behalf of Longford Park Primary School

While school children and villagers took flowers down to London for the huge funeral procession, visitors from the Banbury area and around the UK stood in silence as God Save the King was sung at Blenheim Palace.

Longford Park Primary School’s head teacher Claire Martin took a floral tribute to Green Park with a note from teachers, parents and children.

It said: “We express our deepest sympathies for the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Her dedication to the UK, other realms and territories is unparalleled and we thank her for her service. Our school will observe the mourning period whilst continuing to support our children, families and staff.”

Jess Doige of North Newington made a last-minute trip to London with flowers gathered from neighbours gardens to add to the floral tributes to the Queen

While many villages saw flowers laid to mark the Queen’s service, in North Newington resident Jess Doidge’s appeal for flowers among her neighbours resulted in a beautiful bunch of garden blooms which she took to the capital and laid with other tributes just hours before the funeral began.

Chipping Norton’s Royal British Legion standard was among a number displayed by dedicated former servicemen along the route of the procession from Westminster Abbey at the Cenetaph. The banner was held by former RAF corporal, Tjark Andrews who had spent almost a week in London with many others, rehearsing every last detail to ensure a seamless event.

Soprano Laura Wright sang the new National Anthem – God Save the King – to a large and silent crowd in a stunning location in front of Blenheim Palace.

Her rendition on Saturday followed one of four daily two-minute silences to mark the death of the Queen.

Tjark Andrews raises the Chipping Norton Royal British Legion standard during the funeral of the Queen

She said: “It means the world to me to stand in front of such a passionate crowd and to know that her late Majesty The Queen was so passionate about this place. Not only is it steeped in history but the people here are so passionate about horses, as The Queen was, and to be able to pay tribute in this way is very special indeed.

“As a performer… you try to hold everyone’s emotions for that moment. We are hearing different words for the first time in 70 years and my daughters won’t know anything other than God Save The King now.”

Tjark Andrews was one of a number of former servicemen to display Royal British Legion standards during the funeral

Soprano Laura Wright and riders competing in the Blenheim Horse Trials during the two minute silence