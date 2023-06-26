Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors gave Seccombe Court, Adderbury a ‘good’ rating for the safe, caring, effective and well-led elements of the service. It received an ‘outstanding’ rating for its responsiveness.

Seccombe Court provides personal and nursing care to up to 60 people. It is spread across two floors, divided into four separate units, each of which has separate adapted facilities. One of the units specialises in care for people with dementia. At the time of the April inspection there were 57 residents.

Inspectors found that arrangements for social activities met people's individual needs and followed best practice guidance so people could live as full a life as possible. Activities were facilitated by a team led by an enthusiastic coordinator. The service had gone the extra mile to find out what people wished and evaluated whether it could accommodate activities to make them happen.

Seccombe Court, a care home in Adderbury which has been told its responsiveness is 'exceptional'

The provider facilitated a 'wish list' where people could pin their wishes and staff did all they could to grant them. The service understood the people’s needs and delivered care and support in a way that met those needs. For example, staff recognised the need for engaging activities for people with dementia such as pet therapy.

“People told us they felt safe living at Seccombe Court. Staff knew how to identify and report any concerns. Planned staffing levels were met and recruitment was ongoing. There were sufficient staff deployed to meet people's needs. The provider had safe recruitment and selection processes in place,” the report said.

“Risks to people's safety and well-being were managed through a risk-management process. The environment was clean and allowed free movement for people and their relatives. Medicines were managed safely and people received medicines as prescribed.

“People and relatives told us staff were caring. Staff did all they could to promote people's independence. People received personalised care, tailored to their individual needs and preferences and staff supported people and their relatives to be involved with decisions relating to their care. People's privacy and dignity was upheld through the approaches taken by staff as well as in relation to the care environment, as people each had access to their own bedrooms with ensuite bathroom facilities.

“People had a pleasant dining experience which offered a variety of food choices available at times that suited people's preferences. Staff supported people to maintain food and fluid intakes. People's feedback on food had been used to improve the dining experience.”

Inspectors found residents were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice. Staff had a particularly good understanding of when the principles of the Mental Capacity Act should be applied.

They found the home was well-led by a registered manager who was committed to improving people's quality of life. There was a clear management structure in place and a group of staff who worked well as a team. The provider had clear oversight of the service and effective quality assurance systems in place that they used to monitor the quality and safety of the service.

