Banbury village bake-off raises £1,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support charity

The annual “Cake Crawl” around the Bourtons two villages to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity saw just over £1400 raised (plus gift aid) in donations. (Submitted photo)

The annual “Cake Crawl” around the two villages to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity saw just over £1400 raised (plus gift aid) in donations.

Allotment-produce, cakes and bakes, jams, breads, flowers and plants, and homemade dog-biscuits ensured there was something for everybody.

One of the organisers said: “We weren’t expecting to exceed last year’s total, but this parish is an amazing and very supportive place and sadly there is hardly anyone who hasn’t in some way been touched by cancer, or indeed made use of Macmillan.