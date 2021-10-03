Banbury village bake-off raises £1,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support charity
For a relatively small parish in north Banburyshire, the Bourtons certainly do know how to pull together for a good cause.
The annual “Cake Crawl” around the two villages to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity saw just over £1400 raised (plus gift aid) in donations.
Allotment-produce, cakes and bakes, jams, breads, flowers and plants, and homemade dog-biscuits ensured there was something for everybody.
One of the organisers said: “We weren’t expecting to exceed last year’s total, but this parish is an amazing and very supportive place and sadly there is hardly anyone who hasn’t in some way been touched by cancer, or indeed made use of Macmillan.
"This year we had a new stall in Garners Field, and that proved to be very popular. We are grateful to everyone who ran or helped on one of the four stalls, baked, and donated”.