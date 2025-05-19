Banbury Utd Under 15s celebrate a triple with third cup win in three weeks

Banbury United FC’s Under 15s team are celebrating a third big win at the weekend making it three trophies in as many weeks.

Trainer Craig Wearing was delighted with his team’s performance, which won them the third final in succession at the weekend in the Midlands Junior Premier League. He said: “The team is built up with players mainly from Banbury and surrounding areas. We compete in the Midland Junior Premier League, playing games all over the Midlands, and the Oxford Youth League competing against teams in Oxfordshire.

“We train for one and a half hours, once a week and play games on Saturdays and Sundays.”

This season the team finished 21st out of 81 in the Midland Junior Premier League (MJPL). They won the MJPL Trophy, were third in the Oxford Youth A League, won the Oxford Youth League Cup and were also the Oxfordshire County Cup winners – which they retained for a third year.