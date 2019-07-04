Banbury Utd hands over first lottery cheque to Horton campaigners

Banbury United’s community lottery, launched a month ago, is growing in popularity while raising money for the football club’s work in the town.

As well as funding the education and community work, the club is donating ten per cent of each £1 ticket price to Banbury’s hospital campaign group, Keep the Horton General.

Mark Allitt, from Banbury United Football Club, handing over the first payment from its lottery to Keith Strangwood, of Keep the Horton General. NNL-190307-122600001

Banbury United commercial director and lottery promoter Mark Allitt presented the group’s chairman, Keith Strangwood with the first cheque at the weekend.

The ceremony took place at United’s Castle Quay lottery stall where tickets are selling like hot cakes.

“The first four weeks of draws produced a cheque to Keep the Horton General of £246.15 which I presented and handed to Keith in Castle Quay,” said Mr Allitt.

“The lottery has gone extremely well in the first four weeks.

“We’re averaging over 600 ticket sales per week and this is enabling us to hand out excellent jackpot prizes and a significant sum to the KTHG campaign.

“I would like to thank all the people who have bought a ticket in the first four weeks and we hope our sales will continue to rise.

“This week is of course another roll-over so we hope people don’t forget to get a ticket from our stand in Castle Quay or any of the other outlets listed on our website.”

Mr Strangwood added: “We’re so pleased to be associated with the Banbury United Community Club Lottery. Some of our volunteers are also United fans and the partnership is very strong.

“I thank everyone for their hard work and the people who are selling and buying tickets.

“The money received will be a real boost to the campaign and the fighting fund which is helping us in our bid to protect Horton services.”