Banbury Utd FC has won free soccer school with Marcus Rashford lunches for children at its summer holiday football scheme

Children at one of Banbury United FC's previous summer foodball camps

The awards are part of what has become known as the 'Marcus Rashford free school meal vouchers programme.- but this time, the football coaching is included too.

The community-owned football club award has combined the football coaching sessions with lunch for 30 children each day of the summer programme. It is open to children who qualify for free school meals but any child is invited to join the sessions - and lunch - for a modest fee.

The soccer camps start on August 2 running Monday - Thursday from 9am - 3pm, finishing on August 26. Venues are Banbury Utd ground and St Leonard's School, Grimsbury. Children should be between seven - 14-years-old and the scheme is open to youngsters of all abilities. Full details are on the Banbury Utd website here.

Football hero Marcus Rashford who encouraged the Government to provide free meals for children of needy families in the school holidays

Club director James Pope said: "Banbury United has invested in a very healthy and nutritional menu for the children. There will be dishes such as green bean, spinach and pea vegeree, chickpea butternut squash and apricot tagine and Haddock and chorizo tacos with chili peas in varied menus over the four weeks.

"Banbury Utd is a fan-owned club with a strong community focus. We understand the importance of a strong vibrant football club acting as a

pillar for the community. We are delighted to commit to bringing nutritional education to the community we serve. Physical activity and nutrition go

hand-in-hand and we are proud to be able to deliver this fundamental government backed scheme during tough economic times.

"The only reason we have been able to bring this scheme to the town is because we employ our full-time community coach Ryan Jones. Any parents who benefit from free school meals and wish for their child to attend any day throughout August should contact Ryan at [email protected]"

Costs for children who do not qualify for free school meals will be £16 a day or £50 per week. The full month's summer scheme is £180, saving over £70.