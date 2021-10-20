Banbury United’s FA Cup success lauded by Cherwell District Council

The Puritans play three levels below the Football League in the Southern League Premier Division Central and are one of only eight teams out of 87 at that tier to make it through to the first round proper with only one survivor from below that.

It is the second season in a row that Banbury has made it this far but the last time prior to that was in 1973.

Under the management of former Coventry City and Oxford United professional Andy Whing, the team saw off Ardley United, Nantwich Town and Basford United before being paired with higher-ranked Bath City in the fourth and final qualifying round.

Banbury United FA Cup win v Bath City - pictured manager Andy Whing (photo by Julie Hawkins)

Kelvin Langmead’s goal settled the tie to set up a home clash with League Two Barrow on the weekend of Saturday, November 6 and continue a run that has secured the part-time club more than £20,000 in prize money alone to date.

The tie will also swell the coffers by bringing a bumper crowd to the Spencer Stadium, something that was not possible last season due to Covid-19 restrictions which resulted in a first-round defeat to Canvey Island being played behind closed doors.

At a meeting of full council, Cllr Kieron Mallon (Con, Banbury Calthorpe & Easington) took the opportunity to raise the triumph during questions for the leader.

“Does the leader agree with me that the result Banbury United achieved against Bath City was a fantastic result for Banbury and this authority’s area generally, and does he, like me, wish them well going into the next round of the FA Cup?”

Cllr Barry Wood (Con, Fringford & Heyfords) replied: “Yes, I agree with you entirely.”