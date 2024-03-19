Banbury United to run football training camps for kids this Easter holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The football club is inviting children aged between six and 11 to join them for eight days of football and fun this Easter.

Taking place at Banbury’s Plant Hire Community Stadium and Wroxton Sports Club, the camps consist of skill sessions in the mornings and games in the afternoon.

Free lunches will also be provided for attending children, courtesy of the award-winning Reg’s Cafe.

The camps run from 9am until 3pm and cost £22 per day, but families who qualify for free school meals will receive free sessions.

Training camps will run at Banbury United’s stadium from Tuesday April 2 until Wednesday April 3, and then from Monday April 8, until Thursday April 11.

They will take place at Wroxton Sports Club from Thursday April 4, until Friday April 5.