Banbury United's knockout show

Two boxing legends regaled a sell out audience with tales from inside and outside the ring last week at the Sportz Connexions promoted event.

The Banbury United Spencer Clubhouse welcomed boxing legends Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton, former two weight world champion and former IBF Cruiserweight world champion Glenn McCrory to the club.

During the evening Glenn McCrory was presented with a surprise painting commissioned by the “Children’s Christmas wish list” charity to commemorate 30 years since he won the World title.

The gesture was also a thank you to him for agreeing to climb Mount Everest in 2020 to raise money for the charity.

More events are being planned to bring sporting legends to Banbury including Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty and Cricketer and TV personality Phil Tufnell.