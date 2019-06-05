Banbury United’s first lottery draw is this Friday

https://www.banburyguardian.co.uk/news/people/banbury-utd-launches-community-lottery-1-8922489

The Puritans’ fundraising lottery with tickets £1 each will give the lucky winner half the weekly pot.

Funds will support the community-owned football club and its expanding programme of work outside the stadium, especially its youth and community work.

Banbury United has secured a stall in Castle Quay were the public can buy tickets. The buyer chooses three numbers from one -20. Tickets can be bought at a list of venues in town or by subscription. See www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/ and click on the lottery ticket, call Mark Allitt on 07503 162632.

The lottery launch took place last month at Spencer Stadium attended by a crowd of supporters, lottery trustees, sponsors and representatives of Keep the Horton General campaign group which will receive ten per cent of proceeds.

The lottery is promoted by Banbury Utd commercial director Mark Allitt. The venture is sponsored by John Nicholls building and plumbing merchants. It will be administered by a group of trustees called the Friends of Banbury United Community FC. They include Banbury Utd Ambassador Ronnie Johnson, Martin Humphris of Humphris Funerals and David Banks of Banbury Print and Design.

For a list of lottery ticket outlets see the club’s website.