Banbury United FC offering free entry and meals to children during multi-sport Christmas camps with Marcus Rashford Holiday Activities and Food scheme

Banbury United FC is offering free entry and meals to area children during its multi-sport Christmas camps as part of the Marcus Rashford Holiday Activities and Food scheme.

The multi-sport camps will be held at St Leonards Primary School and Bloxham School Dewey Centre.

The camp held at St Leonards Primary School will be from 9am to 4pm from December 20 to 23. The camp held at Bloxham School Dewey Centre will be from 10am to 2pm from December 20 to 23.

Ryan Jones, the community coach at Banbury United FC, said: "The children will enjoy a variety of sports for quidditch to netball and basketball.

"Parents can send their children knowing that they are going to be active throughout the day as well as receiving a healthy meal to keep them going. We challenge our children to try new a different foods that they haven’t tried at home, to open their eyes to different flavours and textures.

"Our lunches are always fresh and healthy and also cater for vegetarians. This along with our fantastic activities mean the children stay fit and healthy over the half term."

The menu options for the camp include salt and pepper chips with Thai fish cakes and curry sauce dip on Monday, cottage pie (Quorn, veg) on Tuesday, chilli chicken Ramen ( Quorn chicken and veg stock) on Wednesday and make your own pizza on Thursday.

Ryan added: "These meals are aimed at families that are on free school meal programmes at school. We ran this over the summer holidays with over 40 children attending which gave much needed help to local families

"Over the summer we made sure over 40 children received a free healthy lunch like risotto, veg Lasagne, salt and pepper chips, Ramen noodles."

Free places at the multi-sport camp as well as free healthy lunches are available through the Marcus Rashford HAF (Holiday Activity and Food) Fund. The child's family must be taking part in the free schools meals at their school to be eligible.

For more information and to book your place see the Event Brite web page here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/208813275127 and use code MARCUSRASHFORD at the checkout.