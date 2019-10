This week's winning numbers are . . .

. . . . 17, 1 and 5, with no winners.

BUFC lotto draw

The draw was done by sponsors Tom Jordon Electrical and witnessed by Ricky Rea Jnr, Ken Hopkins, Kev Preedy, Mark Allitt and Colin Wickens.

Next week's estimated jackpot will be £1,000.

To get your ticket for just £1, visit participating retailers or visit the BUFC stand in Castle Quay.