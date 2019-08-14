Banbury under thunderstorm warning

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to hit Banbury for the rest of the day with the Met Office issuing another yellow weather warning.

The weather warning is in place until midnight with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely before midday and again around 2pm. Temperatures will struggle to reach 17 degrees.

More yellow weather warnings

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and transport disruption, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office is predicting that some areas could see 40mm of rain fall in two to three hours.