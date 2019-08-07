Banbury under Met Office 'yellow warning'

A band of heavy rain and 'unseasonably strong' winds will head across the UK towards the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Banbury on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 for heavy rain followed by strong winds.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast

Banbury has a 70 per cent chance of heavy rain around 4pm Friday afternoon with wind gusts of up to 50mph forecast throughout Saturday.

The Met Office said: "A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

"Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours.

"Once the rain has cleared scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, particularly during Friday.

"Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours."

It added: : "Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40 mph quite widely inland.

"Gusts over 50 mph are possible across parts of central and south-eastern England, particularly in association with showers."