There are three cameras for train geeks/supporters from different locations around the station and one free preview stream via YouTube (on this page). They went live yesterday (Monday).

The view is strangely addictive as passenger trains stop and freight wagons travel through the station. It shows how many are watching at any time and has a chat function.

The webcam will be essential viewing on those rare days when a steam train comes through Banbury.

Railcam said on X: “After final testing, we are delighted to announce our Banbury cameras are LIVE!

“All 3 cameras are available to Railcam supporters at http://railcam.uk with a free stream via our YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/5n73ca9f

“We'd like to thank hosts @Frostechnic and Andrew for another superb install . We are thoroughly proud of this location and hope you enjoy it as much as we have done during testing.”

