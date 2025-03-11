Banbury trains can be watched live 24 hours a day thanks to Railcam launch

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Rail lovers can watch Banbury trains live 24 hours a day thanks to the launch of Railcam’s new cameras.

There are three cameras for train geeks/supporters from different locations around the station and one free preview stream via YouTube (on this page). They went live yesterday (Monday).

The view is strangely addictive as passenger trains stop and freight wagons travel through the station. It shows how many are watching at any time and has a chat function.

The webcam will be essential viewing on those rare days when a steam train comes through Banbury.

Railcam said on X: “After final testing, we are delighted to announce our Banbury cameras are LIVE!

“All 3 cameras are available to Railcam supporters at http://railcam.uk with a free stream via our YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/5n73ca9f

“We'd like to thank hosts @Frostechnic and Andrew for another superb install . We are thoroughly proud of this location and hope you enjoy it as much as we have done during testing.”

The Railcam was launched on Monday

1. Banbury trains can be watched on the new Railcam

The Railcam was launched on Monday Photo: Railcam

A freight train passes through Banbury on its way south

2. Freight travels through Banbury station

A freight train passes through Banbury on its way south Photo: Railcam

A passenger train approaches Platform 3 at Banbury, heading south

3. Train travelling south through Banbury

A passenger train approaches Platform 3 at Banbury, heading south Photo: Railcam

Another passenger train arrives from Leamington

4. Passenger train arrives from Leamington

Another passenger train arrives from Leamington Photo: Railcam

