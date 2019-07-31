Banbury train operator one of the best

Chiltern Railways has again been named one of the most trusted rail operators in the country following the latest report from independent watchdog Transport Focus.

The report, which uses data from the Spring 2019 National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS), saw Chiltern Railways ranked second across all UK train companies making them the highest scoring franchised operator as well as the best performer among regional or commuter networks.

Banbury train station

In the Spring NRPS results, Chiltern were rated the top operator to Birmingham and Oxford, with 94 per cent of customers on the company’s West Midlands routes and 91 per cent in Oxford agreeing that overall Chiltern Railways service was good or satisfactory.

Eleni Jordan, commercial director of Chiltern Railways said: “These results are testament to the hard work from the team at Chiltern Railways over the last year.

"It further emphasises that our customers trust us to get them to where they want to go on time, in comfort and with excellent customer service.

"We’re continuing to invest across our route to ensure our customers have a pleasant journey with us.”