Cllr Jayne Strangwood has launched the annual Banbury Town Council Christmas toy appeal.

The appeal runs from Monday November 21 to Thursday December 1 and involves caring local residents donating new or excellent-condition used toys to the town hall during office hours.

The toys will be distributed to families by local charities, including Home-Start and the Sunshine Centre, to make sure they go to the correct homes.

Mayor Jayne Strangwood said: “There are many reasons why some homes cannot afford to buy Christmas presents, and this toy appeal aims to make sure all children have lovely presents on the big day.

“The gifts will make a fantastic difference to children whose friends and school mates would have had lots of presents.