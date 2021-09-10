Banbury town hall to glow green to highlight national waste recycling campaign

The green theme will support National Recycle Week organised by Banbury-based charity WRAP (the Waste and Resources Action Programme).

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “This is an opportunity to highlight the importance of recycling – something that everyone can do to help prevent climate change.

“This council is very pleased to support WRAP – and we hope that turning the town hall green will make people stop and think.”

Banbury town hall will glow green on Monday September 20 to highlight the start of a countrywide waste recycling campaign. (Image from Banbury Town Council)

WRAP works with governments, businesses and residents to use resources sustainably.

Recycle Week is a national awareness campaign that sets out the environmental benefits of re-using waste and encourages people to recycle more.

WRAP’s campaign manager Craig Stephens said: “Now in its 18th year, Recycle Week is a flagship event that celebrates recycling across the nation.

“It reminds everyone they can help the climate crisis by recycling their household waste.

“Many of us already recycle our waste but environmental concerns are on the increase and we need to do more. It’s time to join the fight against climate change and this year’s Recycle Week is set to be a truly impactful national event.