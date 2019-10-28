Banbury town hall show for immersive theatre group

On November 16 , Voices Across Time (VaT) will be performing Till the Boys Come Home, written to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The return of ‘Till the Boys Come Home’ has been accompanied with a tour around Banbury schools.

VaT’s musicians and theatre practitioners have run music and drama workshops in schools designed for KS2 which have investigated key themes of the show and explore the history of WW1 inline with the national curriculum.

The tour will culminate in performances in which the school children and care home residents of Banbury come together to experience a unique intergenerational event.

There will be two performances on Saturday, November 16 in Banbury town hall, the first at 2.30pm and the second at 7.30pm.

The Adderbury theatre group have a long history in making Banbury Age Friendly with their outreach program of interactive musicals.

Focusing on care homes the group gets residents involved in the singing and percussion elements of their original productions.

Harriet Wells, producer and co-founder of the group said: “When we take the theatre and music that makes up our work on stage to the residents in care homes, we are always amazed by the powerful response it evokes.

“To see communication spark, energy levels rise and the immediate impulse to move – be it dancing or toe-tapping – is an experience that is so important to us and has become a core part of Voices Across Time’s work.

“By no means are all memories triggered from the singing of certain songs happy and uplifting, but so often residents will tell us how these moments of reflection have allowed them comfort and for music to be capable of facilitating such a huge and complex range of emotions and behaviours.

Harriet added: “I believe there’s a lot more work to be done.”

For tickets and info visit www.voicesacrosstime.com or call 07532 446665.