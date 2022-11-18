Banbury local Izzy Creed organised illuminating the town hall purple to raise awareness for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

The illumination of the town hall building as part of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month was organised by Banbury resident Izzy Creed, who lost her grandmother to the disease in December last year.

Pancreatic Cancer UK has been encouraging people to help get better outcomes for patients affected by the disease by signing a petition, donating money, and raising awareness of the symptoms all month.

Izzy said: "I am so pleased that the town council helped me arrange for the town hall to be lit purple for World Pancreatic Cancer Day yesterday.

“It is a cause close to my own heart having lost my grandma Jean Bower to this terrible illness last year.

"Pancreatic cancer is often left undetected until it is too late, with half of the people being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer dying in less than three months.

“More research and investment are needed by central government to find early methods of detection and save lives.

"Pancreatic cancer UK – a charity I have raised money for in May by walking 100 miles continuously across the Pennines solo - and the charity currently has a campaign on early detection which I would recommend everyone to have a look at.

"Thanks must go to Mark Hassall, Town Clerk and my local town councillors for making yesterday possible".

