Banbury town councillor surgery

Residents will get a chance to meet and chat with two town councillors this Saturday at the regular monthly surgery.

On Saturday, November 2, councillors Shaida Hussain, Labour representing Grimsbury and Tony Mepham, Conservative representing Calthorpe south, will be on hand to answer questions, listen to opinions and give advice.

Cllr Tony Mepham

The drop-in session is a monthly event that enables voters to meet councillors, ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters.

Councillors will be available between 10am and midday and all conversations will be confidential.

There is no need to make an appointment – residents can just turn up on the day.