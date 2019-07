It’s that time of month again when two town councillors will meet and chat with the public during a two hour open surgery.

On Saturday, July 6, Banbury Town councillors Claire Bell (Lab, Grimsbury) and Colin Clarke (Con, Calthorpe South), will be in the town hall for the this month’s councillor surgery between 10am and noon.

Cllr Colin Clarke

Residents ask the councillors questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters.

No appointment is needed and all conversations are confidential.