Banbury Town Council raises blue and yellow flag in support of Ukraine demonstrating 'disgust' at Putin

The Ukrainian flag hangs alongside the Union Jack over Banbury Town Hall

The show of support comes as Russian armed forces try to take control of Ukraine in a war that is increasing in ferocity.

Blue and yellow floodlights that light the town hall after dark have been shining for a week and now the raising of Ukraine’s national flag adds a daytime signal that Banbury stands firmly with the under-siege state, the town council said.

Leader of Banbury Town Council Kieron Mallon said: “We are doing what we can to show our disapproval of (Vladimir) Putin’s war and are joining other towns and cities across the country and around the world in displaying visible signs of our support for Ukraine and our disgust for the Russian leader.”

Banbury area residents have expressed a strong wish to help the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the effect is is having on civilians, many of whom have tried to flee the country as refugees.