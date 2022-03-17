Banbury Town Council calls for united response to help solve the Ukraine war crisis

At a special meeting on Tuesday night, March 15, the council issued a statement, which said: "This council sees the unlawful invasion of Ukraine as an act of naked aggression by Russia, and as such is a direct threat to peace and security in Europe.

"There will be a direct adverse effect on the economic well-being of the people of Banbury, and we ask that both national government and relevant local authorities ensure that this burden is ameliorated as much as possible.

"This council notes the government’s recent changes to the immigration system, and urges it to do whatever is needed to ensure that this country offers a true safe haven, free of burdensome bureaucracy, for those seeking refuge from this conflict.

Banbury Town Council council is urging local and national governments, organisations and individuals, to pull together to welcome and support refugees – and alleviate the effects of the war on people in this country.

"We also ask that officers and members of this council work with all relevant government. and non-government organisations to ensure that this town can offer a welcome to those escaping this conflict."

The council praised local residents who have already helped the Ukraine people including those who have driven to Poland with supplies, those who have organised the collections of supplies, and the residents who have donated items.

Town mayor Shaida Hussain said: “The situation in Ukraine is quite dreadful and we must do everything we can to help those fleeing the bombings and gunfire.

“We must welcome the refugees with open arms.