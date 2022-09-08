Banbury Town Council and the Bishop of Oxford pay tribute to HM The Queen

HM The Queen in Banbury

In a statement the town council said: “Banbury Town Council acknowledges with deepest sadness the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll – and offers its sincerest condolences to all members of the Royal Family.

“The council knows that throughout the town there will be overwhelming grief at Her Majesty’s passing. The Queen was Britain’s longest serving monarch and will be greatly missed.

“Her Majesty’s passing will be mourned in the United Kingdom and around the world – especially in member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations of which she was head.”

Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of Banbury Town Council, said: “The Queen was an exceptional person who was admired and respected at home and abroad for her energy and commitment – and especially for her devotion to duty.

“We knew her as the Queen and while she graced that title she was also a mother who was devoted to her family.

“Those of us who met her during her visit to Banbury in 2008 will never forget the moment. It was the ultimate privilege.

Cllr Shaida Hussain, leader of the council’s Labour Group, said: “Britain has been fortunate indeed to have had a Queen so devoted to her country and her Commonwealth.

“The Queen was sovereign throughout the lives of the vast majority of people in this country, and as we mourn together as a nation, we can reflect on Her Majesty’s remarkable reign and the great era she oversaw. If anyone was the true definition of an institution, it was Queen Elizabeth the Second

Mayor Cllr Jayne Strangwood added: “She was the people’s queen and she treated everyone equally. On walkabouts she found time to talk with people from all aspects of life. Banbury witnessed that when she came to the town in 2008.

“Her family and the country will be distraught at her passing.”

Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, said: “Her Majesty the Queen has been a cherished presence in all of our lives and for the whole of our lives. She has been our example and a rock for the nation and commonwealth. Her devoted service has given stability to the nation throughout this Elizabethan age. Her deep, personal Christian faith has been an inspiration to many, including me.

“The whole nation will be united in mourning for our beloved Queen in the coming days. We will need time to grieve and to share our grief with others. We pray at this time for the Queen's family and especially for Charles as he prepares to become King. This will be a season for deep reflection in the life of our nation as we look back in thanksgiving and forward in hope.

“This United Kingdom has deep foundations in Christian faith. A key part of our faith is the distinctive hope of resurrection from the dead: that our life in Christ endures beyond death and for eternity. As we grieve and pray, we also look forward together in hope to that new and eternal life with God.