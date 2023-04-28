News you can trust since 1838
Banbury town centre to be filled with music and entertainment for the coronation of King Charles III

Banbury town centre will be filled with music and entertainment in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST

The celebrations on Saturday May 6 will see four fantastic performers covering a wide range of music from the 1940s right up to the modern day: a balloon modeller and a juggler.

Organised by the Old Town Association with funding from Cherwell District Council, the event has been arranged to help get shoppers, visitors, and businesses into the spirit of the occasion.

The singers will be located in Parsons Street, Church Lane, and the High Street and will move around every half an hour to give the town a wonderful overview of sounds between 10.30am and 2pm.

Barry Whitehouse, chair of the Old Town Association, said: "We felt it was important to let everyone feel part of this historic day even if they were at work and wanted to bring a little bit of fun and enjoyment to brighten their day, and it is fantastic to have the financial support of CDC."

The entertainment on the day includes balloon modellers Come To My Party, Me The Juggler demonstrating his wonderful juggling feats, and music from local duo Townsparks, vintage crooner Beau Norton, popular singer Betsy Harmony, and Keep Calm and Carrie-Anne, who has sung on the X-Factor and the BBC shows.

The entertainment begins at 10.15am with the Julie Mills School of Dance performing half way up Parsons Street, and there is a live art demonstration outside The Artery in Parsons Street later at 11am.

