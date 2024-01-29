Banbury town centre pub set to reopen with pizza oven and new menu
Following refurbishment work, a popular Banbury town centre pub is set to reopen tomorrow (January 30) with a pizza oven and a new food menu.
The Old Auctioneer on Parson's Street will open its doors to the public with a new menu and a specially imported Barcelona charcoal pizza oven.
As one of the oldest buildings in the town, the pub is popular for its traditional look and features some of the original wooden floor boards as well as the original exposed beam ceiling.