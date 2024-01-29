News you can trust since 1838
Banbury town centre pub set to reopen with pizza oven and new menu

Following refurbishment work, a popular Banbury town centre pub is set to reopen tomorrow (January 30) with a pizza oven and a new food menu.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT
The Old Auctioneer on Parson's Street will open its doors to the public with a new menu and a specially imported Barcelona charcoal pizza oven.

As one of the oldest buildings in the town, the pub is popular for its traditional look and features some of the original wooden floor boards as well as the original exposed beam ceiling.

The pub, which has previously been named the New Flyer and Flying Horse, is believed to have been originally built in 1596.

