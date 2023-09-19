Banbury town centre is set to get new takeaway a stone's throw from the Cross

Banbury town centre is set to get new High Street takeaway – just a stone's throw from the Cross.

The takeaway plan is understood to be for a kebab house and, if planning permission for change of use is given, will open for trade at 48, High Street.

The property is currently home to Maxwell’s Estate Agency. Alterations to the building would include a flue chimney at the rear of the building to extract smoke and fumes from the cooking processes.

If consent is given and the takeaway agreed, it will be the third such culinary development applied for this summer. Last month restaurateurs asked Cherwell District Council for planning permission for a sports bar and grill in Bridge Street and a pizza restaurant and takeaway in Broad Street.