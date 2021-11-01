Banbury town centre art exhibition to showcase three women artists

'Mondrian Fresh Mix' an oil, acrylic and charcoal piece on canvas by Bobbie Seagroatt

The exhibition includes pieces from painter Bobbie Seagroatt, painter/photographer Anna Bush, and printmaker Sarah Mulhall, showing work which speaks of their lives over the last 18 months since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The exhibition, which will run from Friday November 5 to Sunday November, has been organised and curated by Bobbie Seagroatt for SomeWhereLand.

Sarah Mulhall’s etchings of lace neckpieces, baby’s bonnets and her mixed media works (graphite / watercolour / prints) of kimono images, address the exhibition’s themes, speaking about fabric, it’s texture, textile design and pattern.

'Hug#1', is an oil, acrylic and charcoal piece on canvas by artist Bobbie Seagroatt, which is one several set to be showcased at an exhibition at Castle Quay

Anna Bush’s oil on canvas, digital paintings and prints reference family photographs of domestic and childhood events and environments as a starting point. They feature clothing and interior pattern, and capture moments of humour, everyday life and joy in the simplicity of the images.