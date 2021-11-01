Banbury town centre art exhibition to showcase three women artists
An exhibition featuring three women artists is set to launch in Castle Quay of Banbury's town centre.
The exhibition includes pieces from painter Bobbie Seagroatt, painter/photographer Anna Bush, and printmaker Sarah Mulhall, showing work which speaks of their lives over the last 18 months since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
The exhibition, which will run from Friday November 5 to Sunday November, has been organised and curated by Bobbie Seagroatt for SomeWhereLand.
Sarah Mulhall’s etchings of lace neckpieces, baby’s bonnets and her mixed media works (graphite / watercolour / prints) of kimono images, address the exhibition’s themes, speaking about fabric, it’s texture, textile design and pattern.
Anna Bush’s oil on canvas, digital paintings and prints reference family photographs of domestic and childhood events and environments as a starting point. They feature clothing and interior pattern, and capture moments of humour, everyday life and joy in the simplicity of the images.
Bobbie Seagroatt’s background in fashion emerges through layers of semi-transparent plain or patterned fabric and the female form. Fabrics, clothing and how these can signify or present a woman’s image, and how they can affect perception of a personality are themes.