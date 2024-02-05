News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Banbury town centre and Ruscote estate residents invited to share their concerns at community forum

Residents of Banbury town centre and Ruscote estate have been invited to share their concerns and hear police updates at an upcoming community forum this week.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The community forum will be an opportunity for Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward residents to discuss matters of interest with district councillors, Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr Becky Clarke MBE and Cllr Matt Hodgson.

Representatives from the local policing team will also be in attendance to update residents on their activities and current priorities in the area and listen to residents' concerns.

Cllr Chukwudi Okeke said: “The last forum held in October last year was well attended, and most of the issues raised by residents were from the Ruscote Estate and town centre area.”

Most Popular
Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr Becky Clarke MBE, and Cllr Matt Hodgson will be at the community forum to listen to residents' concerns.Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr Becky Clarke MBE, and Cllr Matt Hodgson will be at the community forum to listen to residents' concerns.
Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr Becky Clarke MBE, and Cllr Matt Hodgson will be at the community forum to listen to residents' concerns.

The forum will take place at the Ruscote Community Centre next to the Ruscote Arcade Shops on Longelandes Way on February 8 at 6pm.

For further information regarding upcoming community forum events in Banbury, visit https://www.thamesvalleyalert.co.uk/Alerts/A/135403/Community-Forum-Dates