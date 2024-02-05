Banbury town centre and Ruscote estate residents invited to share their concerns at community forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community forum will be an opportunity for Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward residents to discuss matters of interest with district councillors, Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr Becky Clarke MBE and Cllr Matt Hodgson.

Representatives from the local policing team will also be in attendance to update residents on their activities and current priorities in the area and listen to residents' concerns.

Cllr Chukwudi Okeke said: “The last forum held in October last year was well attended, and most of the issues raised by residents were from the Ruscote Estate and town centre area.”

The forum will take place at the Ruscote Community Centre next to the Ruscote Arcade Shops on Longelandes Way on February 8 at 6pm.