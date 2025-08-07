Banbury to mark VJ Day anniversary with special one-off event in People’s Park

Banbury will mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War with a special event in People’s Park next week (Friday, August 15).

Organised by the town council, the event will feature music from the war era as well as several military vehicles on display.

People are invited to bring their lunch to the park and enjoy a picnic to mark the end of World War II.

Music on the day will include a setlist comprised of music from the 1930s and 1940s from popular local singer Beau Norton.

A spokesperson for Banbury Town Council said: “While VE Day is celebrated to mark the end of World War II on the continent, services and events are also held for VJ Day, with the surrender of Japan and the end of the war in the Pacific.

“Reflective of the street party held to mark VE Day, families will this time be invited to bring a lunch and attend a community picnic in People’s Park.

“While the period of the war between May and August 1945 is primarily remembered as a conflict between the USA and Japan, there were many other countries involved during these final stages, including the UK.”

The UK celebrates VJ Day on August 15, while in the US, VJ Day is commemorated on September 2, when Japan signed the declaration of surrender.

The town council was moved to organise the VJ Day event following the success of the VE Day event held in May.

In preparation for the event, council staff have decorated the outside of the town hall with bunting and poppies containing the names of Banbury men who lost their lives in the world wars.

The free event will take place from 11:00am to 2:30pm and is accessible to all.