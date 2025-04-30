Banbury to mark VE Day anniversary with street party outside town hall
Banbury’s VE Day anniversary party will feature live music, games and a selection of military vehicles (with which people can take photos).
Visitors to the party are encouraged to bring packed lunches to further immerse themselves in the theme of the event.
It will take place from 11.30am outside Banbury Town Hall and on the High Street.
To help set the mood, local knitting and crafts group All Things Woolly’s fantastic crochet poppy design has been hung on the Town Hall balcony alongside a sign which marks VE Day.
Elsewhere, the council’s landscaping team have been busy creating beautiful flower arrangements with Sir Winston Churchill Daffodils and Tulip Black Hero flowers in People’s Park.
The party has been organised by the town council in partnership with David Wilson Homes, Barratt Homes, and Michael Jones Jeweller.
A spokesperson for Banbury Town Council said: “VE Day serves as an important opportunity not just to celebrate Britain’s key contributions to the allied victory but to reflect on the terrible cost that allowed democracy and freedom to triumph over tyranny.
“As those that lived through the horrors and struggles of World War II grow fewer in number, it is crucial that current and future generations continue to be educated on the significance of the victories, values, and sacrifices that VE Day represents.”
