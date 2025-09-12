Banbury to mark Battle of Britain anniversary with parade and memorial service this Sunday

By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:43 BST
Banbury will come together this Sunday (September 14) to mark the 85-year anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The event has been organised by the town council to mark the British victory during the Battle of Britain, one of the most important campaigns of World War II.

It will begin with a military parade that will set off from the Market Place at 11am before making its way through the centre of town to St Mary’s Church.

The parade will be made up of dozens of participants from a variety of regiments and organisations, including local cadets and veterans.

Banbury will mark the 85-year anniversary of the Battle of Britain's this Sunday with a parade, memorial service and RAF flyover.

Once the parade arrives at St Mary’s, a memorial service will be held in honour of those who survived and those who lost their lives fighting in the battle.

Visitors to the event will be treated to an RAF flyover, which will take place shortly after the memorial service and will involve a selection of aircraft.

The event will run from 11am to 2pm. For more information, visit: https://banbury.gov.uk/event/battle-of-britain/

