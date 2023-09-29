Banbury TK Maxx store will relocate to shopping park on outskirts of town next week
The Calthorpe Street store is currently holding a 30 per cent off closing-down sale as the Banbury branch of the European off-price clothing and home goods chain prepares to move to the new location.
The new store will open its doors at the Gateway Shopping Park premises to the public at 10am on Thursday, October 5.
Located close to Junction 11 of the M40, the retail estate already features well-known brands such as Primark, New Look, and River Island.
A spokesperson at TK Maxx said: “We are delighted to be opening this new store in Banbury Gateway retail park. We wanted to give our valued Banbury treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, as we know how much they enjoy browsing our stores for quality fashion and homeware at incredible prices.”