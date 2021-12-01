Banbury Tesco campaign raises nearly £1,000 for four local schools

Staff at the Tesco Extra supermarket in Banbury raised nearly £1,000 for four local primary schools during a raffle fundraiser.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:28 am
Tesco Extra raised £880 for four local schools. Pictured: -Vicki Wingrove from Cherry Fields, Rebecca Lister from Hanwell Fields, Dinah Gregory from Hill View, Victoria Woods from St Mary's and Simon Howes, a store manager at Tesco. (Submitted photo)

Staff hosted a stall inside the store with a raffle over a couple of weekends. The raffle fundraiser raised £880, which will be distributed to the following four local schools, Cherry Fields, Hanwell Fields, Hill View and St Mary's primary schools.

Simon Howes, a manager at the store, said: "We wanted to get involved and support our local schools, so we chose four this time being the nearest, then our next fundraising will be the next four local schools.

"We want to make a difference in our community. Children are our future so we want to give them the best start in schools."

