Banbury Tesco campaign raises nearly £1,000 for four local schools
Staff at the Tesco Extra supermarket in Banbury raised nearly £1,000 for four local primary schools during a raffle fundraiser.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:28 am
Staff hosted a stall inside the store with a raffle over a couple of weekends. The raffle fundraiser raised £880, which will be distributed to the following four local schools, Cherry Fields, Hanwell Fields, Hill View and St Mary's primary schools.
Simon Howes, a manager at the store, said: "We wanted to get involved and support our local schools, so we chose four this time being the nearest, then our next fundraising will be the next four local schools.
"We want to make a difference in our community. Children are our future so we want to give them the best start in schools."