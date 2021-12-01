Banbury Tesco campaign raises nearly £1,000 for four local schools

Tesco Extra raised £880 for four local schools. Pictured: -Vicki Wingrove from Cherry Fields, Rebecca Lister from Hanwell Fields, Dinah Gregory from Hill View, Victoria Woods from St Mary's and Simon Howes, a store manager at Tesco. (Submitted photo)

Staff hosted a stall inside the store with a raffle over a couple of weekends. The raffle fundraiser raised £880, which will be distributed to the following four local schools, Cherry Fields, Hanwell Fields, Hill View and St Mary's primary schools.

Simon Howes, a manager at the store, said: "We wanted to get involved and support our local schools, so we chose four this time being the nearest, then our next fundraising will be the next four local schools.