Banbury teenager aims to make the countryside accessible to young people of all backgrounds

Zainab Ahmed completed her Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and is now one of 35 DofE Award holders who will share young people’s voices at events and with politicians.

The 17-year-old Warriner School student will now help to shape the direction of the DofE charity’s work, but almost had to pull out of her own award due to unexpected health concerns.

Se said: “I was diagnosed with a heart condition part way through my Silver DofE Award, so it was touch and go whether I would get the chance to complete my Expedition section, which I was looking forward to the most.

“Thankfully, my doctor gave me the thumbs-up that I could still take part, and I was really happy and relieved to join my friends in the Dorset countryside. I had the best time seeing the most beautiful places.

"Growing up, I was never able to go hiking or camping, so I was extremely excited take part in something so new and different. I then had open heart surgery after the expedition, and now I want to do my Gold Award!”

Now the Banbury teenager wants to use her position as youth ambassador to help young people from all backgrounds have the chance to do their DofE and enjoy being out in the countryside.

Zainab said: “Being from a minority group, I am very conscious that there are young people in the UK right now who look like me but aren’t given the same opportunities as me.

"Hiking in the countryside is not always something that people in my community do, so I was thrilled to try something new through my DofE Award, and I want other young people to have the same opportunity I did.”

Ashley Williams, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “Zainab is one of many young people who have achieved incredible things through their DofE.