Banbury tea shop Wendy’s CuriosiTeas is a dual purpose delight

Redundancy for a domestic violence support worker has resulted in a new enterprise - with a purpose.

Wendy Conlon was faced with a career change decision when she was made redundant as a result of austerity cuts.

Wendy Conlon, aged five - wanting to run her own tea shop even then. NNL-190514-164601001

But when the opportunity arose to expand a refreshments bar at Second Time Around, she knew it was something she had to try.

“I wanted another job but I needed it to have some sense of purpose and value in the community,” she said.

“I have always liked the idea of having a tea shop since I was a small child. When I was made redundant I thought about having a pop-up tea caravan but decided it wasn’t quite the right thing.

“I heard that Second Time Around wanted someone to enhance their snack area and it has allowed me to do something useful in the community and be part of giving the learning-disabled service users a real experience of work in our cafe.”

Wendy now has five part time staff and two volunteers at Wendy’s CuriosiTeas at the Beaumont Close eaterie but her right hand men are Adam Dykes and Harry Prior - two of many who work in Second Time Around’s workshops, restoring antiques and collectables which are sold at the unit.

The tea shop has a growing clientele who come for breakfast (from bacon sandwiches to savoury croissants), lunch (soups, sandwiches, paninis, salads ) and full blown afternoon teas served on bone china tea services.

Teas, coffees and meals are served to visitors at restored wooden tables which are all for sale as part of the Second Time Around business.

The cafe is in a unique setting with an ancient canoe and antique Chinese well-buckets hung high above and fascinating old items all around.

Those who discover Wendy’s CuriosiTeas have given up paper cups of coffee and instead enjoy drinks in the ambiance of Second Time Around.

The cafe is open Monday - Saturday from 10am - 4pm. Sundays are reserved for private parties.

Readers can see a video of Second Time Around and Wendy’s CuriosiTeas at https://www.facebook.com/RumseyFilms/videos/280609962883706/

For more details or bookings call 07501 531628.