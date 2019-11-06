Banbury talk by HS2 archeologist is cancelled

Dr Helen J Wass

The lecture to Banbury Historical Society by Dr Helen J Wass next Thursday, November 14 has had to be withdrawn because of the forthcoming general election.

Deborah Hayter of the Society said: "Our speaker Helen Wass has just confirmed that the General Election has put HS2 and all its works as a publicly-funded body into 'purdah' and she is not allowed to come and speak to us."