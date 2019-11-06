Banbury talk by HS2 archeologist is cancelled
A talk in Banbury by a senior archeologist leading a team excavating the HS2 route has been postponed.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 9:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 9:57 am
The lecture to Banbury Historical Society by Dr Helen J Wass next Thursday, November 14 has had to be withdrawn because of the forthcoming general election.
Deborah Hayter of the Society said: "Our speaker Helen Wass has just confirmed that the General Election has put HS2 and all its works as a publicly-funded body into 'purdah' and she is not allowed to come and speak to us."
If the lecture is reorganised, its new date will be publicised by the Banbury Guardian.