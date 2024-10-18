Banbury takeaway to give away free hot chocolate and tea tonight and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday)
Staff at Kebabish Banbury will set up a stall outside the takeaway’s premises at 47D Broad Street from 5pm until 9pm.
They will also be taking donations for two charities of significance to them, the Banbury Community Fridge and Cancer Research UK.
Managing director at Kebabish, Adam Ahmed, said he was inspired to make the kind gesture after remembering similar fundraising events in the past when the fair was on.
He said: “We are offering tea and hot chocolate to those heading to and from the Banbury Michaelmas Fair.
“Our memory as children in this town was walking past St Mary’s Church offering hot drinks every year at the fair, and we wanted to rekindle those memories whilst raising money to give to the less fortunate.
“We are using this opportunity to raise money for the Community Fridge food bank, located at the Banbury Mosque and Cancer Research UK, who do fantastic work fighting an illness that has affected many people.”
