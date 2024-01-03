Banbury takeaway makes Christmas Day delivery to hero Horton Hospital workers
Staff at Banbury Kebabish on Broad Street delivered the bags of chocolate, hot food and hot and cold drinks to staff working at the Horton Hospital's accident and emergency department on Christmas Day.
Adam Ahmed of Banbury Kebabish said: “We thought it would be a nice idea to show our appreciation to our national heroes working on Christmas Day.
"It was nice to give something back for free to people working hard during a holiday when everyone else is celebrating. Whenever we can, we always try and give as much as we can.”
During the Covid 19 lockdowns, the shop delivered around 300 free meals to emergency workers at the Horton and Banbury Fire Station. The group also worked with some of the town’s homeless, providing hot meals for them.