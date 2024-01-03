News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Banbury takeaway makes Christmas Day delivery to hero Horton Hospital workers

Staff from a Banbury takeaway made a special free-of-charge delivery to NHS workers at the Horton Hospital on Christmas Day.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff at Banbury Kebabish on Broad Street delivered the bags of chocolate, hot food and hot and cold drinks to staff working at the Horton Hospital's accident and emergency department on Christmas Day.

Adam Ahmed of Banbury Kebabish said: “We thought it would be a nice idea to show our appreciation to our national heroes working on Christmas Day.

"It was nice to give something back for free to people working hard during a holiday when everyone else is celebrating. Whenever we can, we always try and give as much as we can.”

Most Popular
Adam Ahmed from Banbury Kebabish delivering the food and drink to staff at the Horton Hospital.Adam Ahmed from Banbury Kebabish delivering the food and drink to staff at the Horton Hospital.
Adam Ahmed from Banbury Kebabish delivering the food and drink to staff at the Horton Hospital.

During the Covid 19 lockdowns, the shop delivered around 300 free meals to emergency workers at the Horton and Banbury Fire Station. The group also worked with some of the town’s homeless, providing hot meals for them.

Related topics:BanburyNHS