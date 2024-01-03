Banbury takeaway makes Christmas Day delivery to hero Horton Hospital workers

Staff from a Banbury takeaway made a special free-of-charge delivery to NHS workers at the Horton Hospital on Christmas Day.

Staff at Banbury Kebabish on Broad Street delivered the bags of chocolate, hot food and hot and cold drinks to staff working at the Horton Hospital's accident and emergency department on Christmas Day.

Adam Ahmed of Banbury Kebabish said: “We thought it would be a nice idea to show our appreciation to our national heroes working on Christmas Day.

"It was nice to give something back for free to people working hard during a holiday when everyone else is celebrating. Whenever we can, we always try and give as much as we can.”

Adam Ahmed from Banbury Kebabish delivering the food and drink to staff at the Horton Hospital.