Banbury taekwondo stars return from British Championships with array of medals

A team from Banbury’s TKD taekwondo club returned from last Sunday’s (November 24) British Championships with an impressive collection of medals.

In total, 10 members of the club competed against the best in the country at the T.A.G.B. championships held at the University of Worcester Arena.

Led by chief instructor at the club, Mark Hobson, the taekwondo team took part in pattern displays as well as tag team and individual sparring.

Young star Holly Jones once again took home a haul of medals, including three golds for patterns and tag team sparring as well as silver in solo sparring.

From left to right Zac Jones, Holly Jones, Anna Grzybowska, Archie Brown, Faye Holdsworth, Fraser Talbot, Morgan Jones and Francesca Holdsworth.

Fraser Talbot was able to mirror Holly’s success by claiming three golds and a silver of his own in the boy’s events.

Siblings Morgan and Zac Jones were also able to bag some silverware, claiming a bronze in patterns and two golds in the team patterns and team sparring.

Zac also won his bronze medal sparring match and was part of a Banbury sparring team that won the competition's tag team event.

Heavyweight Oliver Griffiths earned himself a bronze medal and a nosebleed during a tough bout in the cadet black belt sparring division.

Francesca Holdsworth, alongside two friends from Woodford Halse, won a bronze medal in a packed team patterns event that had 17 teams battling it out for medals.

In the adult categories, Archie Brown collected another gold medal for Banbury in the black belt team patterns, while Ashley Kelly narrowly missed out on a medal in the ladies' division.

Fellow Banbury competitors Anna Grzybowska and Faye Holdsworth also put in admirable performances but did not medal this time.