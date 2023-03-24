Banbury swimming teacher nominated for national lifetime achievement award after teaching thousands of children to swim

A Banbury swimming teacher has been nominated for a national lifetime achievement award after teaching thousands of children to swim.

Tamsin Brewis recently celebrated 18 years of teaching newborns, toddlers, and preschoolers to be confident in the water at her school, Water Babies Bucks and Beds.

Tamsin, who has grown her swimming school to employ a team of 19 people who work at 19 schools across four counties, is one of the 93 finalists left from over 400 nominations.

She has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award at this year's Club Hub Awards for her many years of work teaching children to swim and be safe. She said: "I’m honoured to be nominated for this award. Teaching young children to be confident around water is so important, and I am always inspired by the confidence and community my classes bring.

Tamsin Brewis, has taught thousands of children from across Banbury to swim at her school.

"Many of the children I teach, and their parents stay in touch for years after learning to swim with me, and knowing I have been able to bring such positivity and connection is fantastic.

"I love being such an integral part of the communities I run my sessions in, and I feel very grateful to be able to work with so many wonderful families as I teach their children to swim.

"Teaching children these skills from a young age is the simplest way to keep our community safe."