Banbury swimmers splash for cash

Little swimmers from across Banbury are celebrating a successful ‘Splashathon’, after raising almost £29,000 for a national baby charity.

New-borns, toddlers and pre-schoolers at Frank Wise School and Sibford School swam a sponsored width of the pool, in full pirate and princess gear, to raise funds for the charity Tommys.

Children as young as just a few weeks old have been swimming for sponsorship and collecting donations from family and friends.

So far, Splashathons across Bucks and Beds has resulted in a whopping fundraising total of £28,865, with donations still coming in.

Peppa Pig, the official partner of the nationwide Splashathon events, made a guest appearance at pools across the county to congratulate the children on their efforts.

Tamsin Brewis, who runs Water Babies Bucks and Beds in Banbury, said; "Tommy’s makes such an impact for families around the country who have suffered the loss of a baby.

"As well as funding research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, Tommy’s provide pregnancy health information to parents, so our donations will go towards funding both research and training for the Tommy’s team.

"The funds will also contribute to building another specialist centre. Sadly, a lot of parents who bring their little ones to swim with us have been through the loss of a child, which makes it all the more important to us.

Tamsin added: "We’re all pleased to support the charity and raise as much as we can, thank you very much to all of our swimmers.”

Water Babies Splashathon events across the UK have raised £750k for Tommy’s.

If you'd like to support Tamsin and everyone at Water Babies in their fundraising efforts for Tommy's