Banbury supermarket raises money for local homeless charity in festive fundraiser

Staff at Morrisons supermarket in Banbury have raised money for the Banbury Young Homeless Project during a festive fundraiser.

By Jack Ingham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 12:40pm
Staff at the Banbury Young Homeless Project were delighted with the check from Mandy and the team at Morrisons.
Staff at the supermarket raised £1,454 by asking customers whether they would like to add an extra £1, £2, or £5 to their bill when paying for their groceries.

The donated money was then totalled up at the end of the fundraiser, and an e-voucher was sent to the chosen charity in January for the amount raised, which the charity can then spend in store.

Mandy Merry, the community champion at Morrisons, said: "Due to all the hard work by everyone involved, we managed to raise a grand total of £1,454.00 for BYHP. Who were delighted to receive this, and I’m sure it will help towards their much-needed items."

Mandy and the team at Morrisons also raised money last Christmas by holding an 80’s disco for the Helen & Douglas House Hospice and Together for Short Lives, a UK charity for children with life-limiting conditions.

