Banbury supermarket raises money for local homeless charity in festive fundraiser

Staff at the Banbury Young Homeless Project were delighted with the check from Mandy and the team at Morrisons.

Staff at the supermarket raised £1,454 by asking customers whether they would like to add an extra £1, £2, or £5 to their bill when paying for their groceries.

The donated money was then totalled up at the end of the fundraiser, and an e-voucher was sent to the chosen charity in January for the amount raised, which the charity can then spend in store.

Advertisement

Mandy Merry, the community champion at Morrisons, said: "Due to all the hard work by everyone involved, we managed to raise a grand total of £1,454.00 for BYHP. Who were delighted to receive this, and I’m sure it will help towards their much-needed items."