Banbury supermarket launches four-day fundraiser for children's hospice

A Banbury supermarket has launched a four-day fundraising event to raise money for a hospice that supports children with life-shortening conditions in Oxford.

By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

The Morrisons store in Banbury will be running various fundraising activities for the Helen and Douglas House hospice that include a tombola, a water or wine challenge, and a special soak the boss in stocks event on Saturday.

Starting tomorrow (Thursday April 27) and running until Sunday (April 30), the store is inviting members of the public to take part in the fun and games between 10am and 4pm each day.

Mandy Merry, the community champion for Morrisons, said: "We are also doing a static bike ride from the Bradford Head Office to Buckingham Palace, which is a journey of 222 miles, and for a bit of extra fun, we are having a cream egg eating competition, and there is also a game where shoppers can win a trolley of shopping by guessing the value."

The four-day fundraiser involves lots of fun games and activities and will raise money for a children's hospice in Oxford.
The four-day fundraiser involves lots of fun games and activities and will raise money for a children's hospice in Oxford.
